New Mario Kart Game Lets You Drive Around Your Actual House

new mario kart game allows you to drive around your home 1 Nintendo

If Mario Kart formed a vital part of your childhood – and let’s suppose for the sake of argument that it did – then I’ve got some incredible news for you.

Advert

Well, Nintendo does because during a surprise announcement yesterday, September 3, the video game company revealed its latest Mario Kart game – and let’s just say it’s a tad different from all those that have come before it.

In the new game, titled Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, reality is mixed with imagination as players get to control a real-life kart in their home – using their Nintendo Switch – that’s racing opponents in-game.

Check it out below:

Advert

The cars, along with a virtual racecourse that takes place entirely in your home, then appear on the Switch’s screen. ‘Turn your home into a race track with Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit,’ the announcement from Nintendo states.

So, how can you play? First, you need to set up your physical course, assembling the gates provided and placing them on the floor around any room in your house (or anywhere you fancy).

Then, you need to drive your kart through the four gates to make a course ‘in any shape you please’, and voila! You’re ready to go. ‘Watch as your home is transformed into ocean depths, a sandy desert and more from the world of Mario Kart,’ the announcement continues.

mario kart live home Nintendo

The race will then come to life on your Nintendo Switch screen, with a promo video released yesterday showing a child playing the game on his console, with a toy version of Mario and his Kart racing by his feet and under his living room furniture.

Not only will you see other racers trying to beat you to the finish line on your screen, but things that happen in-game will even affect how your kart moves in real life.

For example, if you drive through a Mushroom on-screen, your physical kart will get a small burst of speed. However, you’ll come to a stop if you’re hit by another racer’s Red Shell.

Mario Kart Live Home Circuit Nintendo

Advert

If you can’t wait to get your hands on the new game, sadly you’ll have to because Home Circuit isn’t expected to launch until October 16. Although to be honest, considering we’re in September already, I’m sure six weeks will fly by.

When it is launched, the game will come in two varieties – Mario and Luigi – for $99.99 (£75) each.