New Matrix Video Game Looks So Real People Can’t Tell What’s Reality

‘Woah.’ The Matrix Awakens is available for free on PlayStation 5 now. It’s gonna blow your mind.

It’s been 18 years since the original trilogy came to an end. Soon, we’re going back to where it all started: back to The Matrix, with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles of Neo and Trinity respectively, and Lana Wachowski returning to direct.

There’s been a few Matrix games over the years: The Matrix Online actually continued the canon; Enter the Matrix was an admirable Max Payne-y actioner; and Path of Neo was an underrated banger back on the PS2. Ahead of the release of The Matrix Resurrections, fans have been shown ‘the future of interactive storytelling and entertainment’.

The Matrix Awakens is a massive, playable Unreal Engine 5 tech demo unveiled last night, December 9, as part of the The Game Awards. It even stars Reeves and Moss, with the actors being digitally scanned and recreated as incredibly realistic characters in the game.

After a short intro, Neo flies away, leaving Trinity at the wheel and you in control of IO, a new character created specifically for Awakens. ‘These sequences are completely dynamic – the world responds to you in a fully unscripted way,’ the PlayStation Blog explains.

‘That’s down to Chaos, Unreal Engine’s high-performance physics system that can deliver cinematic-quality levels of destruction in real time and simulate the movement of cloth, hair, vehicles, and more.’

The demo boasts 16 square kilometres of ‘open world city, comprised of seven thousand buildings made of thousands of modular pieces, each of those constructed of millions of triangles and enhanced with props, signage, debris, and more. There are 1,248 simulated intersections, 45,073 parked cars (of which 38,146 are drivable), over 260 km of roads, and 512 km of sidewalk’.

The graphics are genuinely staggering, and may be the finest showcase of next-gen’s capability so far. ‘The Matrix Awakens on UE5 is probably the most mind-blowing thing I’ve experienced in real time visuals ever,’ one user wrote.

‘I don’t know if anything is even close. This has 100% convinced me we’ve seen nothing yet in terms of how far these machines can get pushed by the end of the generation,’ they added.

‘Seriously though… this Matrix Awakens is nuckin futs. Like I am as excited for this Unreal 5 tech as I am creeped out by it,’ another user wrote. ‘Matrix Awakens blew my mind. The power of Unreal Engine is… unreal,’ a third tweeted.

The Matrix Awakens is available to download for free on PS5 now.