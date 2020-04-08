New PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller Finally Unveiled
DualShock is no more. We’ve finally been given a look at the PlayStation 5’s new controller design, introducing DualSense.
Ever since the PlayStation’s inception, mainline controllers have been part of the DualShock series. Their biggest evolution came in 2013 with the PS4’s controller, integrating a ‘Share’ button, touchpad and light bar.
The PS5 is ramping up that radical shift. The PS1’s controllers were grey, and every other one since then (when purchased at launch) has been black. But DualSense is far different, two-toned with white and a black bottom.
Sony’s next generation console – set to go to war with Microsoft’s Xbox Series X – is due in our homes this Christmas. As the clock ticks, gamers have getting antsy and we’ve learned a decent bit about the wallop of the machine, but not what it actually looks like. If DualSense is anything to go by, we could be looking at a fascinating design for the console itself.
Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President, Platform Planning and Management, explained in a PlayStation blog post that DualSense provided ‘an exciting challenge to design a new controller that builds off of the current generation, while taking into account the new features we were adding’.
Discussing specific features, such as haptic feedback, he added:
Based on our discussions with developers, we concluded that the sense of touch within gameplay, much like audio, hasn’t been a big focus for many games. We had a great opportunity with PS5 to innovate by offering game creators the ability to explore how they can heighten that feeling of immersion through our new controller.
This is why we adopted haptic feedback, which adds a variety of powerful sensations you’ll feel when you play, such as the slow grittiness of driving a car through mud. We also incorporated adaptive triggers into the L2 and R2 buttons of DualSense so you can truly feel the tension of your actions, like when drawing a bow to shoot an arrow.
In addition to haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, there is stronger battery life, less weight and some ‘subtle updates to the grip’. The ‘Share’ button has also been replaced with the ‘Create’ button – essentially serving the same purpose but with a focus on encouraging gamers to share extraordinary content.
DualSense also ‘adds a built-in microphone array, which will enable players to easily chat with friends without a headset’ – however, the option to use a proper headset is still there. The controllers are currently being shipped out to developers, so they can weave their games into DualSense’s capabilities.
Fortunately, it sounds like a look at the PS5 isn’t far away either.
Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, also wrote:
DualSense marks a radical departure from our previous controller offerings and captures just how strongly we feel about making a generational leap with PS5. The new controller, along with the many innovative features in PS5, will be transformative for games – continuing our mission at PlayStation to push the boundaries of play, now and in the future.
To the PlayStation community, I truly want to thank you for sharing this exciting journey with us as we head toward PS5’s launch in Holiday 2020. We look forward to sharing more information about PS5, including the console design, in the coming months.
Just last month, PlayStation’s lead architect Mark Cerny unveiled the technical stats behind the new console – and it’s a beast. For example, it’ll load games 100 times faster than its predecessor, facilitating ‘blink-and-you’ll-miss-it’ load times.
The PlayStation 5 is due for release closer to Christmas this year.
