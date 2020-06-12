New PlayStation 5 Game Stray Allows You To Play As A Mystery-Solving Cat Annapurna Interactive

Forget Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Resident Evil 8, because upcoming Playstation 5 title Stray puts you in the paws of a cat trying to escape a cybercity.

Last night, June 11, we finally got a peek at Sony’s next-generation of gaming. The console is a beautiful beast, but the main takeaway was the slew of brand-new titles – one such game is Stray, developed by BlueTwelve Studio, ‘a small team mostly made from cats and a handful of humans’.

Playing as animals in games isn’t something new, with the likes of PS2 classic Okami, Goat Simulator and the recent Maneater. However, Stray will let you take full control of an adorable cat lost in a dazzling, ‘long-forgotten city’.

Check out the trailer for Stray below:

Stray, published by Annapurna Interactive – which released acclaimed titles What Remains of Edith Finch, Flower and Journey – is set to hit PS5 and PC sometime in 2021, equipped with jaw-dropping graphics and a fascinating story to unravel.

The official synopsis for the game reads:

Lost, alone, and separated from family, a stray cat must untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten city… see the world through the eyes of a stray and interact with the environment in playful ways. Be stealthy, nimble, silly, and sometimes as annoying as possible with the strange inhabitants of this foreign world.

Stray PS5 2 Annapurna Interactive

Described as a third-person cat adventure game, you’ll explore the ‘detailed neon-lit alleys of a decaying cybercity and the murky environments of its seedy underbelly… roam surroundings high and low, defend against unforeseen threats and solve the mysteries of this unwelcoming place inhabited by nothing but unassuming droids and dangerous creatures’.

You won’t be alone in your travels. Somewhere along the way, you’ll run into B12 – a small flying drone you’ll work with to solve the mystery of this strange place and how to get out.

Stray PS5 Annapurna Interactive

While Stray un-fur-tunately won’t be available to play until next year, there’s a huge number of titles set for release this year alongside the PS5, such as: Godfall, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla; DiRT 5; a new Call of Duty; and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the latter of which is more of an expansion than a full sequel.

As for the PS5 itself, there’s been no fixed price-point announcement so far. However, we do know a few things: there’ll be a disc-less version of the console for all you digital lovers out there. However, for those keen on physical media, you’ll have the benefit of a 4K Ultra HD drive.

It’s also packed with a 10.28 teraflops and a mighty custom SSD which will facilitate ‘blink-and-you’ll-miss-it load times’ – it’s said to load games 100 times faster than its predecessor.

Stray will hit PS5 and PC in 2021. The PlayStation 5 will hit store shelves later this year, although no date has been revealed.