New Pokémon Mobile Battle Game Announced

Nintendo has announced a new game titled Pokémon Unite which will allow players to take part in real-time team-based battle games.

The news was announced at Pokémon Presents today, June 24, where it was revealed that creators wanted to come up with a cooperative game with plenty of depth so players could enjoy it over and over again.

In Pokémon Unite, players will join one of two teams, made up of five Pokémon each, in which they will work together to defeat the opposing team.

Check out a trailer for the new game below:

Each team is given a side, one on the left and the other on the right, with five goals, or ‘scoring areas’, on each side.

Points are earned by capturing wild Pokémon on the field, with the players fighting to score more points than their opponents during the allotted time period while also completing objectives, VG24/7 reports.

Players will be able to level, evolve and learn new moves by defeating wild Pokémon, and when a high enough level is reached a Unite move will be unlocked. Each Pokémon will have its own Unite move with effects.

The good news doesn’t stop with the announcement of a new game, but Nintendo has actually been kind enough to make Pokémon Unite free to start for Switch and mobile, with the game supporting cross-platform play.

It is being developed by Tencent’s TiMi Studios, the same studio behind popular free-to-play online games like Honor of Kings and Call of Duty: Mobile.

Get ready for some teamwork, because it’s time to see some Pokémon unite.