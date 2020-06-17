New Pokémon Snap Sequel Announced For Nintendo Switch Nintendo

A brand-new Pokémon Snap game has been announced for Nintendo Switch.

It’s been 21 years since the original N64 classic hit the shelves. If you’re unfamiliar with the concept, think of rail-shooters like House of the Dead or Time Crisis, except instead of shooting enemies, you’re taking pictures of cool, cute and amazing Pokémon.

In a new, gorgeous trailer, revealed as part of today’s Pokémon Presents event, June 17, The Pokémon Company has given fans a glimpse at what they can expect from the long-awaited sequel.

Check out the trailer for New Pokémon Snap below:

In a tweet from Pokémon‘s official Twitter account, the game is described as an ‘all-new adventure inspired by the classic Nintendo 64 game… grab your camera, and get ready to photograph Pokémon while exploring beautiful islands on Nintendo Switch!’ It’s being developed by Bandai Namco, as opposed to the original creator, HAL Laboratory.

Pokémon’s official website explains the game further:

Travel to unknown islands with beautiful scenery like lush jungles and sandy beaches. The Pokémon pictures you take there will be used to build your very own Pokémon Photodex! This brand-new game brings the gameplay of the 1999 Pokémon Snap game for the Nintendo 64 system to life on the Nintendo Switch system with unknown islands to discover and different Pokémon to see!

New Pokemon Snap 2 Nintendo

Instead of battling weird, wacky and colourful Pokémon, you’ll be photographing them ‘in their natural habitats as you research and explore unknown islands. Journey through a variety of environments such as beaches and jungles to capture previously-unseen Pokémon behaviours.’

The original Pokémon Snap was a huge success, reeling in gamers all across the world with its fiendishly addictive, light-hearted gameplay; by the end of 1999, it had already sold more than 1.5 million copies. It received a re-release on Wii U throughout 2016 and 2017, however New Pokémon Snap marks the first time we’ll see a proper revival.

New Pokemon Snap Nintendo

Writing at the time of the original’s release, Electric Playground wrote: ‘The idea that a game can entertain by simply asking its participants to carefully observe and document the virtual world that’s been created for them is quite profound. I wouldn’t be surprised if Pokémon Snap becomes the first in a brand new genre.’

All we need is David Attenborough on commentary and we have the whole wildlife package.

New Pokémon Snap is still ‘under construction’ so there’s no official release date as of yet.