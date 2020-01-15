New ‘Resident Evil 3’ Remake Trailer Shows Off Terrifying Nemesis
The Resident Evil 3 remake trailer is finally here, and the Big Bad at the heart of the action looks more terrifying than ever.
This tense trailer reacquaints us with franchise heroes Jill Valentine and Carlos Oliveira as they encounter the monstrous Nemesis-T Type.
First introduced in Resident Evil 3: Nemesis (1999), this villainous creature is far more sinister than the regular undead residents of this dark, post-apocalyptic universe.
You can watch the new trailer for the Resident Evil 3 below:
According to Resident Evil Wiki, the Nemesis-T Type is a ‘highly intelligent and powerful’ bio organic weapon which stands at around 7ft 3 in height.
Several Nemesis-T Types were created by Umbrella Europe’s No. 6 Laboratory, however just one of these man-made creatures – dubbed the ‘Pursuer’ – has experienced combat.
This time around, Nemesis has been updated in various ways; making it an even more formidable foe for our protagonists. Not only can it make decisions, it can also determine how best to achieve its aims.
Nemesis also has incredible regeneration abilities, meaning it can continue to stalk its prey even after suffering significant blows. Unfortunately for Jill and co., its mission in this game is to destroy any remaining members of Raccoon Police Department’s special forces team, S.T.A.R.S.
And, although you certainly wouldn’t want to meet this fella out on the street, gamers simply can’t wait to take this creepy colossus on.
One person commented:
COME ON! Like him having a rocket launcher wasn’t bad enough… Now he has a flamethrower? Yep, I’m screwed… Or burned.
Another said:
Omg I’m so beyond excited for this. Nemesis is so creepy now.
The synopsis explains:
A series of strange disappearances have been occurring in the American Midwest within a place called Racoon City.
A specialist squad of the police force known as S.T.A.R.S. has been investigating the case, and have determined that the pharmaceutical company Umbrella and their biological weapon, the T-Virus, are behind the incidents—though they’ve lost several members in the process.
Jill Valentine and the other surviving S.T.A.R.S. members try to make this truth known, but find that the police department itself is under Umbrella’s sway and their reports are rejected out of hand.
However, soon reports of a grisly ‘cannibal virus’ begin to surface, and vicious dogs begin roaming the streets. With the viral plague spreading through the town and to her very doorstep, Jill is determined to survive.
However, unbeknownst to Jill, an extremely powerful pursuer has already been dispatched to eliminate her.
The original Resident Evil 3: Nemesis was released in September 1999 and sold more than 3.5 million copies as of September 30, 2019.
You can pre-order your copy of Resident Evil 3 here.
Resident Evil 3 has been scheduled for release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows on April 3.
