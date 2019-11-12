New Sonic Trailer Gives Best Look Yet At Redesign

It’s potentially the understatement of the century to say that the initial trailer for the upcoming Sonic The Hedgehog movie sent gaming Twitter spinning in horror.

The trailer bombed like Doctor Robotnik’s aircraft being knocked clean out of the sky. It pained retro gamers much like Sonic being poked by a pit of spikes.

And much like the oft-impaled blue hedgehog himself, the movie has hit a firm reset; redesigning the characters who evoked such a sense of dread amongst fans of the classic Sega game.

Check out the new trailer for yourself below, Sonic’s new big eyes and feel that sweet rush of relief:

Fortunately, director Jeff Fowler listened to pleas for a redesign, and opted to push the film back from its original November release date.

Taking to Twitter, Fowler reassured fans Sonic would be getting a revamp:

Thank you for the support. And the criticism. The message is loud and clear… you aren’t happy with the design & you want changes. It’s going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be… #sonicmovie #gottafixfast

Now the hard work has paid off, with a newly released trailer revealing a far more faithful – and watchable – version of everyone’s favourite speedy hedgehog.

Paramount Pictures

Taking to Twitter ahead of the trailer’s release, Fowler revealed his excitement about showing fans the fruit of the – far, far more appealing – redesign:

Today is the DAY! Could not be more excited to share our new Sonic with you. THANK YOU for your patience and support. This wouldn’t have been possible without the fans. #SonicMovie

Fans have rushed to express their gratitude to Fowler, delighted that their opinions had been listened to and respected. And Sonic 2.0 has been received with open arms.

One person applauded:

Wow…he doesn’t look like he’s wearing a fursuit!

Another gasped:

He’s adorable! This is so much better! THANK YOU

According to the IMDb description:

A cop in the rural town of Green Hills will help Sonic escape from the government who is looking to capture him.

Ben Schwartz will star as Sonic the Hedgehog, while Jim Carrey will play the dastardly Dr. Robotnik. The cast also includes James Marsden, Neal McDonald, Tika Sumpter, Adam Pally and Natasha Rothwell.

Sonic the Hedgehog will come zooming into UK cinemas as of February 14, 2020.

