unilad
Advert

New Video Game Lets You Play As The Suez Canal Bulldozer

by : Cameron Frew on : 28 Mar 2021 13:05
PA Images

It’s been five days, and there’s already a video game that lets you try to bulldoze the Suez Canal ship.

Efforts so far to shift Evergreen’s 400m-long Ever Given from the international shipping lane have been relatively futile. While recent attempts saw it move a few inches, there are still concerns about delays and traffic jams, with vessels rerouting all the way around Africa in lieu of quick passage.

Advert

It’s been one of the biggest online talking points of the past week, with the plight of the container ship already rife with memes, whether it’s comparing it to COVID-19 anxiety or photoshopping Godzilla and Kong fighting on top of it. Now, there’s even a game based on its struggle.

New Video Game Lets You Play As The Suez Canal BulldozerPA Images

The aptly-titled Suez Canal Bulldozer was released on itch.io by game designer Eric Wilder. It’s not a particularly complex game, evoking the sound and aesthetic of classic Pokémon titles rather than today’s high-spec releases. Give it a go here.

The aim of the game is simple: you’re a small bulldozer tasked with moving a boulder to free the Ever Given. There are five buttons: the four direction arrows and J for ‘action’.

Advert

No matter what you do, you’ll accomplish nothing. Take a run up? Nothing. A unique combination of all the buttons separately or at once? Nada, you’ll always be greeted with the following message: ‘It’s super stuck.’

New Video Game Lets You Play As The Suez Canal BulldozerEric Wilder/itch.io

The objective is insurmountable, which is probably the point. Still didn’t stop me spending 10 minutes trying, though. Wilder told Kotaku, ‘I just thought the futility of the meme was hilarious. Had to spin that into a game.’

But even amid the memes and now this game, there are serious concerns in play, whether it’s with the cost to the global economy or livestock in possible danger of starvation if the situation doesn’t improve soon. With some water now running underneath the ship, officials hope it’ll be moved later this week.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Evergreen Truck Blocks Chinese Motorway Just Days After Evergreen Ship Jams Suez Canal
Viral

Evergreen Truck Blocks Chinese Motorway Just Days After Evergreen Ship Jams Suez Canal

Animals Trapped On Ships In Suez Canal Jam Could Starve If Situation Lasts Much Longer, Charity Warns
Animals

Animals Trapped On Ships In Suez Canal Jam Could Starve If Situation Lasts Much Longer, Charity Warns

Cabinet Minister Robert Jenrick Says Muslims Protesting Muhammad Image In Classroom Is ‘Disturbing’
News

Cabinet Minister Robert Jenrick Says Muslims Protesting Muhammad Image In Classroom Is ‘Disturbing’

Suez Canal Ship Blockage Could Cause Worldwide Toilet Paper Shortage
News

Suez Canal Ship Blockage Could Cause Worldwide Toilet Paper Shortage

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Gaming, Egypt, Now, Suez Canal

Credits

Itch.io and 1 other

  1. Itch.io

    Suez Canal Bulldozer

  2. Kotaku

    Finally, A Video Game About The Boat

 