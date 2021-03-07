unilad
Next-Gen Grand Theft Auto V Will Be More Than Just A ‘Simple Port’

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 07 Mar 2021 16:33
Next-Gen Grand Theft Auto V Will Be More Than Just A 'Simple Port'Rockstar Games

The next generation of Grand Theft Auto V will not just be a ‘simple port’, according to the CEO of Take-Two Interactive, parent company of Rockstar Games.

Strauss Zelnick has explained a little bit about what gamers can expect to see from the next-gen GTA V, and how it will be using new technologies to advance the game.

Speaking during the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference, Zelnick explained that the reason Rockstar remasters are always such a huge success is down to the amount of time the company spends on making it.

Rockstar Games

‘Remastering has always been a part of the strategy. We’ve done differently than the competition – we don’t just port titles over, we actually take the time to do the very best job we can making the title different for the new release, for the new technology that we’re launching it on,’ he explained, as per Video Games Chronicle.

‘We improve the technology, we upgrade the visuals, and we make performance enhancements. And that’s why I think our remastered titles typically do so well.’

Next-Gen Grand Theft Auto V Won't Just Be A 'Simple Port', Rockstar SaysRockstar Games

When asked whether he had any updates on when gamers can expect the release of the new GTA game, Zelnick continued:

So, Rockstar hasn’t announced any new titles for the market and when there’s an announcement to be made, it will come from Rockstar, so I’ll probably leave you there, and I don’t think you would have expected anything different from me.

Earlier this week, Rockstar Games announced that GTA V would be coming to next-gen consoles in the second half of 2021.

