Ninja Quits Twitch, Announces Mixer Exclusive Streaming

Tyler Blevins

We truly are through the looking glass now folks, the most popular Twitch streamer on the planet, Ninja, has announced that he is to quit in favour of rival platform Mixer. I don’t know about you, but I did not see that coming.

Making the announcement through a fake press conference on Twitter, Ninja, whose real name is Tyler Blevins, reassured fans that absolutely nothing will change in terms of the content he puts out.

As pointed out by Gamespot, Blevins stated that he intends to “get back in touch with his roots” which as long time Ninja fans will know, could mean that he returns to playing Halo.

It’s important to note this is mere speculation right now, but it would give Ninja a chance to make a fresh start and maybe deviate away from playing Fortnite, for which he is most well known. It could also coincide with the upcoming 2020 release of Halo Infinite, which would be a huge deal for the game’s developers 343.

What adds credence to this rumour, though, is the inclusion of Master Chief in the video. That and, you know, the fact that Microsoft own Mixer. Check out the announcement yourself below.

The move is bound to draw a lot of interest from around the web, as Ninja is the most popular streamer on Twitch by some distance. His Mixer page has already attracted more than 100,000 subscribers on the first day, and could prompt other big streamers to jump ship to Microsoft’s fledgling platform.

Ninja will continue to stream at his regular times of 2.30pm GMT to 23pm GMT every single day.

