Nintendo Launch Nintendo Switch Airport Lounges

nintendo launches airport lounges 1 NintendoAmerica/Twitter

Holidays are great, nobody’s disputing that. It’s the travelling that can be the most boring part.

Advert

Let’s face it, setting off at 3am and then queuing in security for hours, before waiting in the departures lounge for even longer when your flight inevitably gets delayed isn’t really a barrel of laughs.

But what if I were to tell you that Nintendo has come up with a way to make your airport experience a whole lot better, in the form of Nintendo Switch pop-up lounges that will begin appearing in airports starting tomorrow, February 13.

Wikimedia Commons

In the lounges, gamers will be able to play hit Switch games, charge their devices and grab some freebies in style. The company’s hit games such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey and Super Mario Party will all be available to play in both TV mode and portable mode.

Advert

Travellers will also be able to purchase a Switch and some games while they’re visiting the pop-up lounges, but unfortunately won’t be able to get their console on the same day and take them on their trip. Instead, Nintendo will ship the newly purchased items to customers’ homes.

So maybe you will have to take a trip to the bar after all.

Those who order a Switch or Switch Lite will receive a free carrying case, though. In addition, visitors will receive a free Nintendo-themed luggage handle wrap and a $10 Target coupon for any Nintendo purchase of $75 or more.

Nintendo’s hope is that people will stop by to get a taste of how a system that converts from a home console into a handheld portable could be a great travel companion.

Sadly, the Switch pop-up lounges will only be coming to four US airports: Dallas Love Field Airport in Dallas, Texas from February 13 to March 26; Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C. from February 17-March 29; Tacoma International Airport in Seattle, Washington from February 17-March 29; and O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, from February 17-March 29.

nintendo switch Pixabay

So if you’re travelling from any of those airports in the coming weeks, congrats! Otherwise, you’d better hope this one-off event gets extended to other countries to give the rest of us a chance.

Advert