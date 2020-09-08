Nintendo Launches Retro Super Mario Bros. Game And Watch Device Nintendo

Fancy being transported back to your childhood with a wave of nostalgia so strong it’ll make you feel as though you’ve woken up slap-bang in the middle of the 1980s?

Of course you do, because who wouldn’t want to escape the reality that is 2020 for even a millisecond? Which is why Nintendo’s latest announcement needs to be shared far and wide, with the video game company taking us back to the ’80s with its upcoming retro handheld device.

The device, inspired by Nintendo’s original Game and Watch systems, will be released on November 13 and comes complete with the classic game Super Mario Bros., following in the footsteps of the original devices, which always came with an in-built game.

Nintendo made the announcement in a video presentation last week, which can be found below:

The presentation was released on Thursday, September 3, to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros., which debuted on the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1985.

The nostalgic device was revealed during the presentation alongside several other releases, including the upcoming Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit and Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a collection of three classic games: Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy.

As well as coming complete with Super Mario Bros., the levelled-up device will also come with Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels and an updated version Game & Watch: Ball.

retro nintendo device Nintendo

And to honour the game’s 35th anniversary, the built-in Super Mario Bros. will come with ’35 little touches to discover’.

Not only that, but the device will also function as a clock – just like the old version did. I’m not sure how much that will come in handy these days, but it’s still a nice little touch all the same.

If you fancy getting your hands on one of the consoles, you’ll have to wait until November 13 to do so and it will set you back $49.99 (approximately £38) – a small price to pay to escape reality for a while.