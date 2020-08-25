Nintendo Set To Release Upgraded Switch Next Year Nintendo

Nintendo is reportedly set to release its first-ever upgraded Switch console, three years after it originally hit the shelves.

The tech giant introduced the Switch Lite last year as well as a more energy-efficient model, but this could be the first proper upgrade to the original console.

According to Bloomberg, the release date of the new and improved device is set for 2021, with Nintendo looking into include more computing power and 4K high-definition graphics. It added that the new model will be released alongside a stronger lineup of games.

nintendo switch Pixabay

Taiwan’s Economic Daily News also reported that the project is in the works, stating that it will be released early next year.

While the Switch is three years old and hasn’t seen a full upgrade yet, the console is continuing to be a huge hit with gamers. According to Statista, around 62 million of them have been sold between 2017 and this year,

As per the Economic Daily News, it’s predicted 25 million units will be sold this year alone.

Explaining the console’s success, Statista credited Nintendo’s popular, original games.

Nintendo

It said:

One of the key reasons for the Switch’s success is undoubtedly the popularity of Nintendo’s first-party titles. Blockbuster series such as The Legend of Zelda, Mario, and Pokémon are all exclusive to Nintendo, meaning that fans can only play their favorite games on Nintendo consoles.

Animal Crossing has also been huge for Nintendo, with the gaming giant seeing a record-breaking hit with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which was released back in March. Since its release, Nintendo has seen more than 70% in its share price, reported Bloomberg.

In regards to keeping up with its biggest competitors Microsoft and Sony, Statista said the release of the Nintendo Switch kept the company at the top end of the market.

Nintendo Pexels

Earlier this year, Nintendo created pop-up airport gaming lounges in four airports in America to keep gamers on their toes.

Gamers were be able to play hit Switch games, charge their devices and grab some freebies in style. Games such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey and Super Mario Party were available to play in both TV mode and portable mode. Pretty cool, huh?

Nintendo is yet to confirm itself that a new Switch console will be released next year, but here’s hoping the reports are correct.