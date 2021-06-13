Open-World Avatar Game Coming Next Year Lets You Explore Pandora In First Person

Ubisoft/20th Century Fox

Ubisoft has revealed Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, an open-world first-person game set in James Cameron’s incredible world.

Next year, Avatar 2 will finally hit the big-screen after a total of eight delays, coming 12 years after its titanic predecessor. It’s still the highest-grossing movie of all time, recently beating Avengers: Endgame with the help of a re-release.

For fans of Pandora, it’s an even more exciting year with Ubisoft’s new Avatar game, coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in 2022.

Check out the first trailer for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora:

‘In this new, standalone story, play as a Na’vi and embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora. Explore a living and reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters, and push back the formidable RDA forces that threaten it,’ Ubisoft says.

‘Built using the latest iteration of the Snowdrop engine, and developed exclusively for the new generation of consoles and PC, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora brings to life the alluring world of Pandora with all of its beauty and danger in an immersive, open-world experience,’ it adds.

The game was originally announced back in 2017, with promises to ‘expand and deepen in the Avatar universe in exciting and innovative ways along with the films’ using the Snowdrop engine built for The Division.

‘What [James] Cameron said is that everyone who walks out of Avatar the movie, and it’ll be this thing with the next [movie], has a dream that we can fulfill, and that is to go to Pandora and exist on Pandora, and live an alternative life on Pandora. That’s what you can do in the game,’ Ubisoft Massive managing director David Polfeldt told IGN.

‘We know they’re the right group to bring the beauty and danger of Pandora to life,’ Cameron said in an earlier statement.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will come to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Google Stadia and Amazon Luna in 2022.