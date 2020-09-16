Open World Harry Potter RPG Announced For PlayStation 5

Warner Bros.

The first trailer for trailer for Hogwarts Legacy is here, a Harry Potter-inspired RPG for PlayStation 5.

After years of experiencing the world of Hogwarts in books and movies, we’re finally diving back in via video games with a fully-fledged open world title.

Hogwarts Legacy won’t feature the titular boy wizard we all love – however, it will let players forge their own magical path.

Check out the trailer for Hogwarts Legacy below:

It’s being developed by Warner Bros’ Portkey Games, a development team which was assigned to oversee any further gaming entries in the Harry Potter franchise back in 2017.

As for what you’ll get up to when it’s finally released, the trailer drops us into the iconic Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry during the 1800s.

There’s no specific protagonist or story to note at the time of writing – however, you can probably expect alchemy, spells, puzzle-solving and other weird, wacky, scary beasts in and around Hogwarts.

The upcoming game was announced during Sony’s latest PlayStation Showcase event, September 16, which also unveiled Final Fantasy XVI. Gameplay footage from Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Resident Evil 8 was also shown.

There’s still currently no release date or price for the upcoming console – however, it’s due to be announced very, very soon.

Hogwarts Legacy will be released for PS5 in 2021. It’s currently unknown whether it’ll be released on Xbox Series X or any last-gen consoles.

