Overwatch Is Coming To Nintendo Switch Next Month, Reports Claim

It looks like a pretty big announcement has leaked ahead of the planned Nintendo Direct later tonight. According to multiple reports, Blizzard’s massively popular shooter Overwatch is headed to Switch.

Fans first spotted numerous retail leaks that suggested the 2016 Game Of The Year would be gracing Nintendo’s home console/handheld hybrid, and now Kotaku claims to have confirmed the rumours with its own sources.

A previously leaked retail listing alleges that the port will be launching as soon as October 18 in Europe, with an October 15 release in North America – the same day that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015’s Game Of The Year) comes to Switch.

Basically then, it’s looking very much like we’re getting two Game Of The Year winners on Nintendo Switch within days of each other. October is going to be a very busy month, especially for those who missed Overwatch and The Witcher 3 the first time around.

Overwatch originally launched back in May of 2016 for PS4, PC, and Xbox One and proved to be a massive hit for Blizzard. The game has seen regular updates over the years that add new skins, events, playable characters, maps, and fixes, so it’s likely that this supposed Switch port will be the most up-to-date version of the game.

As always, I’d say you’ll need to take these reports with a pinch of salt until we get official confirmation, but it’s looking incredibly likely that Overwatch will be getting unveiled for Nintendo Switch during the Direct tonight, which is scheduled for 11pm BST.

During the Direct, we’re also expecting to learn more about Luigi’s Mansion 3, Pokemon Sword & Shield, and Link’s Awakening, along with a few other surprises. I’m personally hoping for a Metroid Prime 4 trailer, but I say that every time a Direct is announced and always leave disappointed.

Between these reports and the rumours of The Witcher 3 on Switch, I’d put good money on Tracer and Geralt being added to Super Smash Bros in the coming months.

