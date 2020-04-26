PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 Is Now Available To Play For Free Bandai Namco

With lockdown boredom hitting new heights, game developer Bandai Namco has come to the rescue by making PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 free to play.

This 2016 remake of the classic arcade game saw PAC-MAN return as the hunter rather than the hunted, while stages evolved into 3D puzzles where players had to eat as many ghosts as possible to achieve the highest score.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Bandai Namco wrote it was sending its ‘goodwill ambassador’ – aka PAC-MAN – into every home, and announced it was free in the US on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Fans of the iconic arcade game were quick to tweet their gratitude, with one fan writing:

Thank you for making PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 free, @BandaiNamcoUS! I’m so happy, proud even i’m huge fan of Pac-Man. And i did download on my PC via Steam. Once again. Thank you, @BandaiNamcoUS!

Nintendo Switch owners were less pleased, however, with many replying to Bandai Namco’s tweet asking where their free version was. You can’t please everybody, I guess.

Bandai Namco isn’t the only developer to offer free games in light of recent events – Sony and Naughty Dog are offering the entire Uncharted series in the Nathan Drake Collection as well as Uncharted 4 this month, while Microsoft and Epic Games are offering Gears 5 for for a limited time too. Activision and Infinity Ward also provided a free multiplayer weekend for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

If you fancy taking a nostalgic trip to get chased by some colourful ghosts, be quick, because PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 will only be free in the US until May 10.