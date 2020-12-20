unilad
Parents Hide Teenagers’ PS5 In The One Place They’d Never Look

by : Emily Brown on : 20 Dec 2020 12:40
Parents Hide Teenagers' PS5 In The One Place They'd Never Look

I don’t know about you, but when I was a kid I pretty much made it my mission to find my Christmas presents before the big day. 

It’s not like I wanted to spoil Christmas, and most of the time I wasn’t even bothered about knowing what I’d got, I think it was simply the thrill of knowing there were gifts sitting there, waiting to be opened.

Fortunately, my parents were better at hiding than I was at seeking, and one parent’s post on Reddit shows exactly why the grown-ups will always be one step ahead.

Christmas GiftsChristmas GiftsPexels

The crafty parents took to Reddit to share a picture of their teenagers’ highly-coveted PS5 console, still secure in its box. The devices were released in November and quickly sold out in numerous stores, leaving many gamers desperate to get their hands on one.

It’s unclear whether the teenagers knew they had the PS5, or whether it was a surprise Christmas present, but if they knew where it was hidden it’s likely they’d demand they start playing it as soon as possible. To make sure they’d never find it, the parents hid it in the one place they knew was safe – the dishwasher.

Parents hide PS5 in dishwasherParents hide PS5 in dishwasheru/bbbbbbbbbb99/Reddit

Alongside the picture of the clever hiding place, the parents wrote: ‘We know the teenage kids will never find it in here.’

The console fit snugly on the bottom shelf of the dishwasher, with a few bowls stacked on the top shelf as an added disguise. As teenagers are notorious for leaving bowls scattered around bedrooms, living rooms and pretty much every other room in the house apart from the kitchen, it’s safe to say the PS5 will be safe until the parents are ready to hand it over.

Let’s just hope the teenagers don’t suddenly start doing chores to make sure they’re on the nice list.

Emily Brown

Topics: Gaming, Christmas, PlayStation, PS5, Reddit

