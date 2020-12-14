Parents Walk In On Twitch Streamer Customising Genitals In Cyberpunk 2077 CD Projekt Red/Ayush_9/Reddit

A gamer’s mum walked in on him customising his character’s genitals in Cyberpunk 2077.

CD Projekt Red’s brand-new RPG has been all over social media since its arrival last week, though not always for the right reasons. While the reviews have all been pretty much positive, the game’s reception has been stung by its catastrophic bugs and glitches on consoles.

As the player, you get to explore a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification known as Night City. Oh, and this place is obsessed with sex – so much so, you can make your character have the perfect penis or vagina.

Gaming streamer Deji recently got his hands on a copy of Cyberpunk 2077. Like everyone else, he got into setting up his character, when he came across option to customise the genitals.

In a clip shared to Reddit, he says: ‘Why is this a factor? Why is this even a function in the game? This is so weird. You can choose the penis size, you can literally choose the scarring on [the penis].’

Then a voice comes in off-camera, asking: ‘Are you talking about willies?’ It’s his mum, who comes over and sees the screen. ‘Mum, you couldn’t have come at a worse time,’ he warns her, but she sticks around.

He finds it hilarious, but she doesn’t find it funny at all, asking: ‘What is this blue movie? It’s so graphic, what’s going on? He’s at it again, watching a blue movie… what is wrong with you? Have you not got a girlfriend?’

Deji tries to defend himself, but his mother isn’t having any of it. She briefly leaves the room, before coming back and spraying him with water. Then, his mum pulls out a Bible, saying: ‘You need deliverance. Let me start praying for you.’

He tries to convince her that he’s not cheating on his girlfriend, but his mum keeps hitting him with the Bible.

There’s a lot of nudity throughout Cyberpunk 2077, with its world far from suitable for children’s eyes. While it gives you the tools to craft your wildest genitalia dreams, it has absolutely no bearing on the game’s progress – it’s just for show, so to speak.

The game has attracted controversy recently for its constant bugs, either annoyingly distracting or actually impeding progress. However, some of the glitches are absolutely hilarious – such as your character’s penis poking through his clothes, letting it hang out for the world to see.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia and PC.

