Peaky Blinders Video Game Announced For PS4, Xbox One, PC And Nintendo Switch

There’s a point in the show where Tommy Shelby explains he has no concern for the past, nor the future. All he cares about is a crucial moment he calls the soldier’s minute.

We designed our game around that idea, allowing the player to plan actions backward and forward in time, choreographing an ensemble cast of characters to synchronise their actions during these crucial moments.

The player gets to feel like the smart and sophisticated leader that Tommy is, so we think becoming the mastermind will resonate with fans of the show and gamers alike.