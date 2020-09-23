People Are Accidentally Buying The Xbox One X Instead Of The Xbox Series X

People Are Accidentally Buying The Xbox One X Instead Of Xbox Series X Microsoft

Imagine waking up on the day you’re due to get your hands on Microsoft’s brand-spanking Xbox Series X, only to discover you’ve accidentally bought the console that came out in 2013.

Well, that appears to have been the mistake a lot of people are already making. The machines do sound awfully similar – the Xbox One X is the current-generation console and the Xbox Series X is the one due for release in November – and Amazon sales suggest many have made the error.

One Twitter user noticed in Amazon’s Movers and Shakers section that sales for the Xbox One X had spiked by 747%, giving the impression many gamers had been caught out by the similar-sounding names.

