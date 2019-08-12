PewDiePie Built A Massive Sex Dungeon On Minecraft

What do pirate ships, underwater houses, private jets, ferris wheels, windmills, water slides, tennis courts etc… all have in common?

Apart from the fact they’d all provide endless amounts of fun (the underwater house particularly – hi Busted), all of them can be found – and built – in Minecraft, as the possibilities really are endless.

Especially when you come to realise that these aren’t the only ways people have been getting creative on the video game, due to a certain YouTuber building a sex dungeon and sharing it with the world.

Yep, you heard me: an actual sex dungeon. Well, a ‘fricking room’ to be precise, or a ‘fricking chamber’ if we want to get fancy, but the meaning remains the same.

The one and only PewDiePie shared his, erm, unique creation on his YouTube channel earlier this month as part of his Minecraft Let’s Play series – much to the bemusement of his millions of subscribers.

The chamber was built by the YouTuber during episode 23 of his series, I found AMAZING loot from FISHING in Minecraft!, which I think we can all agree doesn’t really prepare us for what’s about to come.

Built with the purpose of breeding villagers in order to produce librarians (random), the room is later decorated with pink wool and an automated feeding system – because apparently food gets the Minecraft villagers in the mood, if you catch my drift.

You can take a look for yourselves below (fast forward to the 27 minute mark):

Addressing his subscribers as he creates the room, PewDiePie – real name Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg – giggles as he reveals his plans.

The YouTuber states:

So… this is going to be the fricking room. We gotta make it nice for these little guys, we gotta make sure they’re in the right mood, make it nice and soft you know what I’m saying? Okay, there we go. So apparently if you throw food at them – oh hello, here you go, take it – frick, frick, are they gonna do it? Are they gonna do it? Aw that was close they almost did it. Boys gonna frick, boys gonna frick, boys gonna frick.

The room, aka the sex dungeon, quickly gained popularity on Reddit, with many joking about the moral implications of PewDiePie’s actions towards the villagers whom he imprisoned so they’d breed.

But the most important question, and one I think we’re all asking, is whether or not the villagers fricked?

To which I have the following answer: I guess you’ll just have to watch the video all the way through to find out.

Sorry, not sorry.

