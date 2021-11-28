PewDiePie Praises MrBeast’s Squid Game Video

PewDiePie/MrBeast/YouTube

A YouTuber who recreated a real life version of Squid Game may have attracted criticism, but also won plaudits across the internet for his incredible effort, including from the biggest YouTuber of them all.

After MrBeast’s long-anticipated Squid Game recreation was finally uploaded earlier this week, PewDiePie was among the more than 42 million viewers to tune in within the first 24 hours, even going so far as to record his own reaction video for the recreation.

Advert 10

MrBeast’s video sees 456 participants play the same games featured on the hit Netflix show on true-to-life replicas of the colourful sets, with the only difference being that eliminated contestants were kicked out of the game via a bursting paint pack strapped to their stomachs, rather than being brutally executed.

The video took several months to film, costing an eye-watering $3.5 million, and the sheer scale of the endeavour wasn’t lost on Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg, who was clearly left in awe of the final outcome.

‘This is crazy. It looks like he turned up after they shot the series and was like alright can I use the set?’ the YouTuber marvelled, while questioning how the creator was able to keep track of all 456 participants.

Advert 10

As the video progresses through the various games and the stakes get higher, PewDiePie noticed the toll the lengthy hours of filming was taking on the creator, telling his followers, ‘Can you tell his voice is going down here? They must’ve worked so hard or filmed so long. You hear it right? His voice, he’s been yelling all day. God bless.’

PewDiePie/YouTube

As the video nears 100 million views, viewers are sharing their own impressions of the mind-blowing recreation, with one person commenting, ‘This is insanity, never done before in the history of this platform.’

‘The fact that this entire thing was done in about 40 days blows my mind,’ another person commented, as others launched a campaign to help the video achieve one billion views on the platform.

Advert 10