PewDiePie Reaches Over 100 Million Subscribers On YouTube

PewDiePie has become the first solo YouTube creator to hit over 100 million subscribers on the platform since starting in 2011.

As reported by Eurogamer, Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg reached the milestone over the weekend, becoming only the second channel ever to achieve the goal, and the first solo creator in history.

Felix lost out to being crowned the first ever 100 million strong creator to Indian music channel T-Series, but totally eclipses every other channel on the platform, with 5-Minute Crafts being the next closest with 60 million subs.

YouTube themselves even took the time out to congratulate PewDiePie on Twitter, posting “Married to marziapie. Revived our love of Minecraft. Reached 100 million subscribers on YouTube. What a month to celebrate and congratulate PewDiePie,”

Married to @marziapie 💍

Revived our love of Minecraft ⛏️

Reached 100 million subscribers on YouTube ✔️

What a month to celebrate and congratulate @PewDiePie 👊 pic.twitter.com/4rGuNDDwyx — YouTube (@YouTube) August 25, 2019

Kjellberg referenced the news in his own video titled ‘Best Week Ever’, but said he would be making a video specifically about the event when he returns from his honeymoon.

PewDiePie has become one of the biggest internet celebrities of all time and helped popularise the ‘Let’s Play’ style of video that has become common on platforms like YouTube today.

Despite recent controversy in the mainstream media and accusations of displaying antisemitic behaviour, Felix has managed to stay out of the spotlight, focusing on his popular Minecraft video series.

