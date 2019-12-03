PewDiePie Responds After 90% Of Belongings Stolen By Burglar

PewDiePie/YouTube/Instagram

In trademark PewDiePie fashion, the YouTuber has responded after 90% of his and his wife’s belongings were stolen – and it’s pretty funny.

Marzia Kjellberg – wife of the prolific gaming star, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg – revealed on Sunday, December 1, thieves had broken into their home in Japan.

The recently married couple currently live in Brighton, and despite ‘jewellery, luxury good and special items’ being stolen from their Japanese pad – as well as their UK home being flooded last week – PewDiePie is still in good spirits.

The 30-year-old posted a picture on Instagram, sporting a mask and holding a bat while wearing some of his merch. The caption was later changed to a promotional message – however, in its original state, it read: ‘Gonna tell my kids this is the guy that burgled my house.’

Commenting on the ordeal in his most recent YouTube video, PewDiePie said:

What a week it’s been. First my house here in the UK gets flooded, pure panic for the past couple of days. And then my place in Japan was robbed and they take all our stuff. Epic. I need to look at some blessed images on Reddit to know the whole world isn’t just rotten. Thank you.

While conceding she’s still happy with what she has, Marzia wrote on an Instagram story shortly after the news of the break-in emerged that it’s difficult to just ‘hide the shock and sadness’.

Marzia wrote:

Our house was broken into and they took 90% of my valuables, from my jewellery, to luxury good and special items I’ve been collecting over the years. It’s all gone. I know it is very materialistic, and should be happy with what I was left/have. But I can’t hide the shock and sadness with all being taken away, just like that.

Fans took to Twitter to condemn the burglars, expressing their sympathies after losing so much from their home – as well as hoping that the couple’s beloved pugs, Edgar and Maya, were unharmed.

View this post on Instagram Töwer A post shared by PewDiePie (@pewdiepie) on Nov 2, 2019 at 6:07am PDT

One user wrote: ‘Whoever broke into Marzia and Felix’s house and took all of their belongings seriously what is wrong with you?’ Another commented: ‘Can’t believe someone broke in Marzia and Felix’s house… I really hope they and the pugs are okay!’

After an extended stay in the country, the couple decided to purchase a home in Japan only recently.

In a previous video, the YouTuber said of his new home:

Hey, remember a while back when last time I was in Japan, and I was like, ‘I would really like to live here’? Well, we bought a house here, yay! So we are just here for a couple of days setting up. That’s why I don’t have my whole set up and everything is terrible. I just wanted to say thank you, it’s a dream come true!

