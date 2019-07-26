PlayStation 4’s Best Exclusives Discounted In Huge Summer Sale

Sony

Summer, as anyone with half a brain will tell you, is a disgusting time of year. It’s entirely too hot, and the streets are full of kids having fun while middle aged men parade around town with their shirts off as if we’re all trapped in one giant water park.

But we’re not at a water park. We’re in the middle of town. There are no slides, no pools, no air-con, and everything’s burning and there are people wasted at 12pm because that’s somehow acceptable when the sun is out and I want absolutely no part of it.

No, I’d much rather stay inside and play video games (and maybe occasionally step into the garden for some of that sweet vitamin D). Sony understands this, which is why there’s another excellent Summer Sale on PlayStation 4 right now, with some cracking deals on some of the consoles best exclusives to date.

As announced over on the PlayStation blog, the Summer Sale runs from now (July 26) to August 21, meaning you’ve plenty of time to snap up some bargains and hit up any of the big games from the last few years that you might have missed.

I’d personally like to suggest Marvel’s Spider-Man, which has been reduced to a reasonable £24.99. If you haven’t played it, it truly is one of the greatest superhero games of all time, and one of UNILAD Gaming’s games of the year for 2018.

If superheroes aren’t really your thing, you could also check out God of War. I know you’ve been meaning to, the unmissable story-driven adventure game is also now a mere £24.99 (and was another one of our games of the year).

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition, which comes with the two massive expansions and all previously released DLC, is a ridiculous £10.79. It’s not an exclusive, but I will never not recommend this game to people, and the ability to buy it plus the expansions for anything less than £15 quid is not something you should ignore.

But wait, there’s more! You can get Uncharted 4, Horizon: Zero Dawn, or The Last of Us Remastered for £12.99 apiece, the recently-released Days Gone for just under £40,the brilliant Persona 5 for £15.99, and the sublime Resident Evil 2 remake for just under £30.

Frankly, there are are ridiculous amount of games on sale right now, so head to the PlayStation Blog for a full list and see if there’s anything that tickles your fancy. It better be The Witcher 3.

