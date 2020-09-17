PlayStation 5 Already Selling Out At UK Retailers Insomniac/Sony

The news that the PlayStation 5 would be available to pre-order today was only announced last night, but already the console is selling out at some UK retailers.

It’s been almost seven years since the release of the PlayStation 4, and with all the hype surrounding the new console it’s really no surprise that every gamer and their dog is clamouring to get their hands on it.

The ease of online shopping means that the second PlayStation 5 pre-orders went live, people started adding them to their baskets, so while physical stores might have a few left, online sites are fast running out.

playstation 5 release date and price leaked 1 Sony

Game went live with its pre-orders shortly after midnight and had a whole host of bundles available, including the console alone, the PlayStation 5 plus DualSense Charging Station and the PlayStation 5 plus Additional DualSense Wireless Controller. Fast-forward to this morning, and every single PlayStation 5 item is out of stock.

Amazon UK held out a bit longer and went live with the pre-orders at 9am this morning, but a quick check of the website proves that it ran out of its allocated number of standard edition pre-orders within minutes. The Digital Edition went live around 45 minutes later, though the current trend suggests it won’t be available for long.

Both the standard and Digital versions of the console have also sold out online at Very and Smyths Toys.

The PlayStation 5 pre-order costs £449.99 and includes the PS5 console, a PS5 DualSense controller and copy of Astro’s Playroom. The Digital Edition will set players back £359.99, though it requires users to download all games digitally as it has no disc slot.

Currys PC World struggled with the influx of gamers hoping to get their hands on the console as soon as possible, and as a result some customers have experienced site crashes.

Argos is yet to make pre-orders available, so there might be hope yet, but it’s clear that fans will have to be quick when the company launches its pre-orders tomorrow, September 18.

The PS5 will be available to buy on November 12 in the US, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, before being available across the rest of the world on November 19.

When the console finally becomes available, gamers will be able to pick up Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War and Demon’s Souls, among other titles.

The PS5 will be able to load games 100 times faster than its predecessor and comes with a custom SSD drive which is set to pack 825GB, running at 5.5GB per second in raw mode or 8-9GB per second in compressed.

With everyone so keen to get their hands on one, here’s hoping it will be worth the wait!

