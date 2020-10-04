PlayStation 5 Appears In Wild For First Time And It Is Massive GAMER SNACK/YouTube/Dengeki Online

First-time photos have emerged of the PlayStation 5 out in the wild and it is a monster.

We’re just over a month away from the next generation of gaming, with both the PS5 and Xbox Series X due to hit store shelves in November.

While we’ve seen plenty of footage from upcoming titles and gorgeous photos of Sony’s new console, we’ve yet to see it out in the world with hands-on impressions – until now.

Following leaked images from Taiwan’s National Communications Commission, which already hinted at the PS5’s immense size, Sony execs in Japan invited a small number of publications and influencers to see the console in action, checking it out in person as well as hopping on Astro’s Playroom and Godfall.

According to 4gamer – which posted a number of photos showcasing the console vertically and on its side, showing the stands both ways – it measures out at 390mm by 104 mm by 260 mm, with the main body of the PS5 weighing around 4.5kg.

In a YouTube video from GAMER SNACK, the PS5 and Xbox Series X were stood next to each other. While the latter is far more cubical, Sony’s console stands hilariously tall. Like many, I’m becoming anxious over how it’ll fit in my flat.

4gamer‘s Yuki Hayashi wrote: ‘It’s interesting that it feels slimmer than the actual size from almost any angle. This is the same whether it is placed vertically or horizontally. The PS5 I shot was supported by the attached stand, but I couldn’t confirm the stand itself in detail.’

Check out early gameplay of Godfall below:

Now, anyone who owns a PS4 will testify to its obscene sound and heat any time you load up a game that requires any sort of horsepower. Every time I play Warzone, it’s like it’s about to take off. However, the PS5 does not cause such a ruckus, reportedly able to self-cool to prevent overheating.

Hayashi continued:

I started playing one of the launch titles, Godfall, and after a while I checked it, but the wind coming out of the exhaust was gentle and didn’t feel extremely hot. At this time, the temperature of the studio was about 30 degrees… the exhaust was gentle, and I could hardly hear what seemed to be the rotating noise of the fan.

However, he added: ‘In other words, if you imagine the use at home from the situation in the studio environment, it is highly possible that the PS5 has nothing to do with the explosion. If anything, the influence of the installation location seems to be large, so it will be necessary to secure sufficient space for intake and exhaust.’

PS5 4GAMER 4gamer

As for the new DualSense controllers, the lightbar is integrated more naturally into the pad and reportedly feels better than the DualShock 4. ‘ The surface treatment is matte, but when I was touching it while shooting, I felt that it was a standard satin finish, but it was comfortable to hold,’ he wrote.

Those lucky enough to attend the preview didn’t see the new operating system, which remains under wraps for now.

The PS5 will be available to buy on November 12 in the US, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, before hitting the rest of the world on November 19. Pre-orders are open for the console, albeit they’re pretty much sold out everywhere.