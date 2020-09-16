PlayStation 5 Available To Pre-Order From Tomorrow

Sony

Kiss that bank balance goodbye, because the PlayStation 5 will be available to pre-order tomorrow.

It’s been seven years since we got our hands on the PS4. Sure, there’s been a few iterations of the console; namely, the Slim and Pro models. However, it’s nearly time for the next generation of gaming to begin.

The PS5 will be available to pre-order tomorrow from ‘select retailers’, although the exact suppliers haven’t been confirmed at the time of writing. Two versions are available, one with a disc drive and one without.

There’s two versions of the PS5 for gamers to buy: the standard console, which costs $499.99 (£449.99), and the Digital Edition with no disc slot, which costs $399.99 (£359.99).

The PS5 will be available to buy on November 12 in the US, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, before being available across the rest of the world on November 19.

Eric Lempel, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing at Sony Interactive Entertainment, earlier described the PS5’s launch game line-up as the ‘best we’ve ever seen in the history of PlayStation’.

On launch day, folks will be able to pick up Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, Demon’s Souls and more.

However, don’t trade in your PS4 games yet. Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President of Platform Planning and Management, earlier confirmed that ‘the overwhelming majority of the 4,000+ PS4 titles will be playable on PS5’. However, backwards compatibility through the PS1, PS2 and PS3 won’t be available.

That said, your DualShock 4 controllers are useless on the PS5. A previous blog post confirmed that ‘PS5 games should take advantage of the new capabilities and features we’re bringing to the platform, including the features of DualSense wireless controller’.

The PS5 is set to be beast, loading games 100 times faster than its predecessor. The console’s custom SSD drive – meaning it’s expandable via an external hard drive, although compatible ones will likely be pricey – is set to pack 825GB, running at 5.5GB per second in raw mode or 8-9GB per second in compressed.

Boasting ‘blink-and-you’ll-miss-it’ load times, transition screens will feel like a thing of the past. For example, the PS4 took 20 seconds to load 1GB of data, whereas the PS5 can load double that in a quarter of a second.

While its Microsoft counterpart, the Xbox Series X, has a larger SSD at 1TB, the PS5 is significantly faster – in this regard, it’ll allow for ‘instantaneous’ fast-travelling in open-world games, for example.

The PS5 is also equipped with 8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency) and a custom-made AMD GPU coming in at 10.28 teraflops and 36 compute units clocked at 2.23GHz. This is less than the Xbox Series X, which has a ginormous 12 teraflops and 52 compute units at 1.825GHz.

Get ready for tomorrow – the PS5 is nearly here.