PlayStation 5 Customer Get Box Of Cat Food Delivered Instead Of Console

As you’ve probably heard, the PlayStation 5 was released in the UK yesterday, November 19, and while many spent the day playing on their consoles until games until their thumbs were numb, others weren’t so lucky…

Many people pre-ordered the highly anticipated new console and sat patiently at home waiting for the PS5 to land in their laps.

While many received an Amazon parcel yesterday that weighed a similar amount to that of a console, some opened the box to discover it wasn’t the PS5, but something else instead.

One unlucky individual this happened to was a guy named Kyonashi who opened his delivery to find a large box of Felix cat food. Great for his cat (if he has one), not so great for him.

Sharing photos on RestEra, Kyonashi wrote, ‘So after a failed lunchtime delivery and a quick chat with support, my Amazon order swung back around to be delivered around 10pm. Opened the box to this pleasant surprise, with mismatched unbranded tape.’

After sharing his experience on the platform, he soon discovered he wasn’t alone.

Twitter user and journalist Bex April May took to social media to share a video of her opening her parcel which she thought contained her new PS5, but opened it to find an air fryer instead.

She wrote with the video, ‘Happy #PS5 day everyone. Tried to document our one’s unveiling, but Amazon have tricked us with an unsolicited air fryer instead (after giving delivery password). Anyone else had this problem today?’

Several people responded to Bex’s tweet sharing photos of the deliveries that definitely weren’t PS5s. One person replied, ‘I got some packing tape and a fitness kit :( nice one @AmazonUK’.

Meanwhile, someone tweeted a picture of a coffee machine they had received instead of their console.

Other gamers said they had been tracking their parcels all day to them not arrive, leading many to presume that their new £360 console had been stolen.

One understandably p*ssed individual tweeted, ‘Watched tracking from 11am to 1pm and the van was stationary down the road. 1:15pm it magically gets marked as delivered with no sign of it at my house. @AmazonHelp say to wait and see if it turns up’.

Someone else commented, ‘Non arrival for a friend of mine too – marked as ‘delivered’ but they never showed.’

