PlayStation 5 Dev Kit Seemingly Confirmed By Developer

The PlayStation 5 remains something of a mystery, but a recently discovered Sony patent for a new game console had many assuming they were finally looking at the PS5 dev kit in all its glory.

After a ResetEra thread sparked speculation that the patent held some clues as to what the PlayStation 5 (or at the very least a PS5 dev kit) might look like, game developer Matthew Stott took to Twitter to claim that the design seen in the patent is the same as the dev kit he has in his office.

Stott’s tweet seems to have since been deleted, which tends to mean someone has said something they perhaps shouldn’t have said. This is the internet though, and nothing is really gone forever – you can see a screenshot of the tweet below.

While it looks like the Matthew Stott who made this claim on Twitter is the same Matthew Stott who, according to Linkedin, works as a Senior Artist at Codemasters, it should be noted that the claim came from an unverified Twitter account and could be someone pretending to be Stott – though this is unlikely.

It’s also worth pointing out that while a lot of commenters seem upset at the alleged dev kits bulky, inelegant design, there’s very little chance that it’s in any way representative of the final look for the PS5. Dev kits rarely resemble the final product and frankly, nobody in their right mind would try to sell a console that looked the way that dev kit looks.

You only need to look at the PlayStation 4, for example. The current-gen Sony machine had a dev kit that was just as unwieldy as this alleged PS5 kit, and the model that actually hit stores looked nothing like the chunky behemoth used by developers. Google it and see for yourself.

It’s still not entirely clear when we’re going to see an official reveal for the PlayStation 5, but some details have already emerged. Back in May, Sony’s Mark Cerny confirmed a handful of specs for the machine, including ray tracing and 8K for more immersive audios and visual, as well as a solid-state drive (SSD) that helps drastically reduce loading times.

Back in July, Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida told the Wall Street Journal that the PlayStation 5 is a ‘niche product, aimed at serious players’, which lines up with comments made by President and CEO of Sony’s PlayStation division Jim Ryan, who said that the company has absolutely no intentions of abandoning single-player games when the next-gen arrives.

