PlayStation 5 Is Being Hailed As A ‘Revolution’ For Video Games

The first reviews for the PlayStation 5 are in – it’s being dubbed an ‘absolute powerhouse’.

It’s been seven years since the PS4. Through the console’s original, Slim and Pro variations, it served gamers well, but it’s nearly time for the next generation. Of course, there’s one question everyone’s wondering: is it worth it?

If the first batch of reviews are to be believed, the PS5 is being hailed as a ‘revolution’ for gaming, with lightning-quick loading speeds, hushed operating and ‘nigh-on flawless’ backwards compatibility.

Our pals over at GAMINGbible managed to get their hands on one of the consoles early. In a glowing review, they called it ‘a bridge between worlds waiting to have its potential explored, exactly as a new console should be. An intuitive user interface, with rapid loading times and enough of a graphical step-up to make you say, yes, those graphics are nice.’

The Verge‘s review is similarly positive, praising the streamlined user interface and urging how much you’ll understand the console’s power when you actually get to play it.

The reviewer wrote: ‘The biggest changes come from how the experience feels. Games run smoother, load faster, and are accompanied by a new controller that further immerses you by using adaptive triggers and more subtle vibrations… the problem is you can’t see this generation. You have to feel it.’

The Guardian called it a ‘console that wants to make you feel good, to celebrate the time, money and passion we expend on video games’.

The critic commended the ‘fast SSD that all but eliminates load times and lets you easily and quickly switch between games; a CPU and GPU that enable realistic lighting, 4K resolution and a frame rate of up to 120fps’, specifically noting the graphical force of Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

TheSixthAxis called the PS5 a ‘a sensory revolution for next-gen gaming’, applauding the ‘the sheer immersion that’s possible through the DualSense controller, the compelling Tempest 3D audio engine and the gorgeous new graphical potential of its games, all of which are more connected than ever’.

The new DualSense controller has been the subject of the biggest raves. IGN called it ‘truly remarkable… delivering an amazing new level of haptic feedback that really needs to be felt to be believed.’

While haptic feedback may have eventually felt like buzzwords in the long lead-up to the console, IGN added that it’s ‘quite astonishing… nuanced rumble travels from palm to palm and with a wide spectrum of effects, from almost imperceptible pulsations to massive vibrations’.

GamesRadar gave the console a 4.5/5 review, writing: ‘PlayStation’s push for a more traditional console launch than Microsoft’s approach has also paid off entirely. Having games that you can point at as clear launch titles is of huge benefit to showcasing what PS5 can do.’

While new games are bound to soar, PS4 Pro-tailored titles are also built to shine on PS5. Eurogamer praised the 60fps gameplay with backwards compatibility, whether it’s Ghost of Tsushima, Days Gone or Hitman. ‘Your games will work – and then some,’ the review read.

If you didn’t grab a PS5 pre-order, you’ll be able to purchase one on launch day. However, due to the current pandemic, new units will only be available online – so make sure you’re super speedy. Pre-orders can still be collected in-store, but you need to contact your local retailer for more details.

The PS5 launches on November 12 in the US, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, before releasing across the rest of the world on November 19.