PlayStation 5 Is Swapping X And O Buttons In Japan After 25 Years PlayStation.blog

The PlayStation 5 is making a huge change for gamers in Japan; after 25 years, the functions of the X and O buttons are swapping.

For western gamers, X has long been Sony’s go-to command for confirming choices in games or selecting something on a menu screen.

However, on PlayStation controllers in Japan, the O button is traditionally used for ‘confirm’. Now, with the company aiming for universality for its next-generation console, the X and O buttons will have the same function across all countries.

A spokesperson for Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) told AV Watch: ‘The confirm button will be universally set to X on PS5. Games are played across many countries, so it makes sense to avoid button settings differing between systems and games.’

The move hasn’t been received well, with Twitter user @Cheesemeister3k writing: ‘Seriously, f*ck this sh*t. It’s the most 2020 decision ever. I was going to buy the Japanese console specifically because the North American systems would probably be saddled with this stupid X to confirm BS. But now? F*ck. Off.’

Explaining why this will affect gamers so harshly, VR developer Kenji Iguchi tweeted: ‘Japan was one of the countries where the major accepted mainstream gaming platforms (This qualifier excludes Xbox and PC) had a uniform menu button control scheme, as both Nintendo and Sony used Right-to-Confirm.’

He added: ‘This change will (annoyingly) also align Japan with the rest of the world, where the confirm button will differ depending on whether you’re a Sony or Nintendo fan – and a world of hurt if you have both!’

While some had hoped to preserve their muscle memory by simply switching the buttons back in the settings, a statement from SIE seems to reiterate that X as confirm is a permanent change.

The PS5 will be available to buy on November 12 in the US, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, before hitting the rest of the world on November 19.