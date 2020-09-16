PlayStation 5 Price And Release Date Finally Revealed

Sony

The PlayStation 5 price and release date have finally been revealed.

The next-generation race is on. Another era of gaming is about to begin, with Microsoft and Sony going head-to-head with brand-new consoles.

In one corner, the Xbox Series X will cost $499 (£449), the Series S will cost $299 (£249), and both will be released on November 10, with pre-orders beginning on September 22. Now, Sony has thrown its hat in the ring.

There’s two versions of the PS5 for gamers to buy: the standard console, which costs $499.99 (£449.99), and the Digital Edition with no disc slot, which costs $399.99 (£359.99).

The PS5 will be available to buy on November 12 in the US, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, before being available across the rest of the world on November 19.

If you’re looking to beef up your wallet ahead of its release, don’t worry about keeping your DualShock 4 controllers around. A previous blog post confirmed that ‘PS5 games should take advantage of the new capabilities and features we’re bringing to the platform, including the features of DualSense wireless controller’.

Your PS4 games are still worth having, with Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President of Platform Planning and Management, earlier confirming that ‘the overwhelming majority of the 4,000+ PS4 titles will be playable on PS5’. However, backwards compatibility through the PS1, PS2 and PS3 won’t be available.

Eric Lempel, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing at Sony Interactive Entertainment, earlier described the PS5’s launch game line-up as the ‘best we’ve ever seen in the history of PlayStation’.

On launch day, folks will be able to pick up Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, DiRT 5 and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, with plenty more announcements to come.

The PS5 will reportedly load games 100 times faster than its predecessor. The console’s custom SSD drive – meaning it’s expandable via an external hard drive, although compatible ones will likely be pricey – is set to pack 825GB, running at 5.5GB per second in raw mode or 8-9GB per second in compressed.

Boasting ‘blink-and-you’ll-miss-it’ load times, transition screens will feel like a thing of the past. For example, the PS4 took 20 seconds to load 1GB of data, whereas the PS5 can load double that in a quarter of a second.

While its Microsoft counterpart, the Xbox Series X, has a larger SSD at 1TB, the PS5 is significantly faster – in this regard, it’ll allow for ‘instantaneous’ fast-travelling in open-world games, for example.

The PS5 is also equipped with 8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency) and a custom-made AMD GPU coming in at 10.28 teraflops and 36 compute units clocked at 2.23GHz. This is less than the Xbox Series X, which has a ginormous 12 teraflops and 52 compute units at 1.825GHz.

Pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 go live on September 22.