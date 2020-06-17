PlayStation 5 Price And Release Date Leaked By Amazon Sony

Less than a week after Sony’s next-generation gaming console was finally revealed, PlayStation 5’s price and release date appear to have been leaked by Amazon.

Amazon France briefly listed the highly-anticipated information regarding the new console on its website, before taking the price and date off the listing.

It comes just days after we were given our first look at the PS5 – a whole seven years since its predecessor hit the shelves – with the announcement that there will be a disc-less version of the console a welcome surprise for any digital lovers.

According to the new leak, this disc-less version of the console – dubbed the ‘Digital Edition’ – will be cheaper than the console with a disc drive. A whole €100 cheaper, in fact. Which makes complete sense when you think about it, considering the digital version lacks a physical disc drive.

The reveal comes from concept designer and tech content creator Ben Geskin, who recently stumbled upon the apparent price leak on Amazon’s French website. In screenshots Geskin later shared on social media, Amazon listed the standard model at €499 EUR (£445) and the ‘Digital Edition’ at €399 EUR (£355).

The website, which has now been updated to remove the leaked information, also listed a release date for November 20, 2020 in France. Despite the information having been deleted, screenshots of the page have been circulating on social media ever since.

The leak – which needs to be taken with a pinch of salt, as all leaks do – might come as a pleasant surprise for some, who had speculated in recent weeks that the new console would be more expensive.

This is because the PS5 console is set to be a beast; not only is its custom SSD drive set to pack 825GB, running at 5.5GB per second in raw mode or 8-9GB per second in compressed, but the console will load games 100 times faster than the PS4.

However, many had already imagined the target price to be around what the leak is suggesting, in order for Sony to position it appropriately with gaming consoles of previous generations. Looking back, the PlayStation 4 was priced at $399 at launch.

It’s also been reported that the Xbox Series X will cost $399. While this has yet to be confirmed, insiders have predicted Sony will keep the PS5 price close to that of its competitor.

Neither the pricing nor release date have been confirmed by Sony as of yet, so I guess we’ll just have to wait and see. I hope they don’t keep us waiting too long, though.

The PlayStation 5 will hit store shelves later this year.