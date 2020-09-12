Playstation 5 Price Set To Be Announced Next Week Sony

The wait is finally – almost – over, as Sony is expected to reveal the long-awaited price of the PlayStation 5 next week.

Advert

Ever since Sony’s next-generation gaming console was revealed more than three months ago, fans have been waiting (im)patiently to find out any and all PS5-related news. And while we’ve been graced with a few leaks here and there, nothing concrete about the console’s price or release date have been released.

But it looks as though that’s all about to change on Wednesday, September 16, as the technology giant today announced it will be holding a special event to give gamers more information about the PlayStation 5 – including updates from first-party Sony game studios and third-party partners.

The 40-minute ‘digital showcase’ will give gamers ‘one more look at some of the great games coming to PS5 at launch (and beyond!)’ before the console launches, according to a press release.

Advert

More importantly though, it looks as though we’ll finally get a release date and price for the console, The Verge reports, especially considering that competitor Microsoft is opening up Xbox pre-orders on September 22.

Although Sony has so far failed to confirm the cost of its new console, some prices have been leaked online, suggesting a PS5 Blu-Ray Console will set you back £449 while the ‘Digital Edition’ will cost the slightly cheaper £349. A DualSense controller is expected to cost £54.99, while a charging station will set you back £24.99.

playstation 5 release date and price leaked 1 Sony

If true, these prices will likely come as a pleasant surprise for some, who had speculated in recent weeks that the new console would be more expensive given how impressive its spec is.

I mean, need I mention its custom SSD drive that’s set to pack 825GB and will run at 5.5GB per second in raw mode, or the fact the console will load games 100 times faster than the PS4? Nope, I didn’t think so.

I guess we’ll just have to wait and see what Sony says at its event to get official confirmation, though.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 event will take place on Wednesday, September 16, at 9pm BST (4pm ET).