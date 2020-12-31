PlayStation 5 Voted Best Next-Gen Console

ps5 vs xbox series x 1 Sony/Microsoft

It’s official: the PlayStation 5 has been voted the best next-gen console.

This year, many of us have relied on gaming to get us through; whether it’s tending to your lands in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, becoming fully addicted to Among Us, or dropping into Verdansk with your buddies on Call of Duty: Warzone.

Advert 10

It’s been a year without a tremendous amount to look forward to, so it’s unsurprising the hype around next-gen was (and still is) potent. But which is the best of the two titans?

PS5 PlayStation.Blog

As the hellfire of 2020 draws to a close, UNILAD wanted to showcase some of this year’s highlights – the best movies, Netflix binges, albums and, in this case, next-gen gaming launch.

In November, Microsoft dropped its Xbox Series X/S, while Sony released the PS5 around a week later all over the world. Both were difficult to get a hold off, but which is the best console?

Advert 10

The PS5 emerged victorious in our poll with a hefty win, taking 70.1% of the vote over the Xbox Series X.

Now, it’s not like the new Xbox isn’t popular. Similarly to the PS5, it’s also fallen victim to scalpers and scammers selling them for hundreds, if not thousands above retail price on eBay. There’s also been limited stock available to buy in store and online. Xbox has said it’s the biggest launch in the company’s history.

However, it appears excitement for the PS5 was greater. Even now, headlines regarding the PS5’s dwindling stock are a regular occurrence, with desperate gamers flocking to websites at all times of the day and night in a bid to get one. Ahead of Christmas, those efforts were even more frenzied.

Advert 10

According to earlier industry estimates, the PS5 sold six times as many units as the Xbox Series X in Japan. On day one, the PS5 reportedly sold between 2.1 and 2.5 million units worldwide.

After outselling its predecessor in its first two weeks, the PS5 is now said to hold the accolade for the biggest console launch in history.

PlayStation earlier wrote: ‘We want to thank gamers everywhere for making the PS5 launch our biggest console launch ever. Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year – please stay in touch with you local retailers.’

Advert 10

Sony

However, it’s been a pretty bleak time for those trying to buy one, unless you’re willing to pay around £850 (which seems to be the standard scalper price). The reselling has been so prolific that six Scottish politicians have asked the UK parliament to consider banning the ‘resale of gaming consoles and computer components purchases by automated bots’.

The PS5 may have won the poll, but gaming as a whole is the true winner of 2020. Here’s to the next generation and all the wonders it’ll bring (and hopefully Grand Theft Auto 6).