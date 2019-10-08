PlayStation 5 Will Be Released In Time For Christmas 2020

Playstation/Twitter/Max Pixel

Gather your trade-ins, prepare your wallets: the PlayStation 5 will be hitting shelves next Christmas.

The PlayStation 4 came out back in 2013. While it’s still a hugely powerful console (particularly with the PS4 Pro upgrade), it’s almost time for the next generation of gaming to begin.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, it simply read: ‘PlayStation 5 launches holiday 2020.’

According to Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), we can expect to learn more about the next generation of gaming consoles from this moment onwards.

Writing on the Playstation.Blog, Ryan wrote:

Today I’m proud to share that our next-generation console will be called PlayStation 5, and we’ll be launching in time for Holiday 2020. These updates may not be a huge surprise, but we wanted to confirm them for our PlayStation fans, as we start to reveal additional details about our vision for the next generation. One of our goals with the next generation is to deepen the feeling of immersion when you play games, and we had the opportunity with our new controller to re-imagine how the sense of touch can add to that immersion.

Ryan goes on to talk about the new innovations on-the-way for the PS5’s controller (presumably, the Dualshock Five).

Ryan added:

First, we’re adopting haptic feedback to replace the ‘rumble’ technology found in controllers since the fifth generation of consoles. With haptics, you truly feel a broader range of feedback, so crashing into a wall in a race car feels much different than making a tackle on the football field.

You can even get a sense for a variety of textures when running through fields of grass or plodding through mud. The second innovation is something we call adaptive triggers, which have been incorporated into the trigger buttons (L2/R2).

The gaming experience is set to become more immersive with the PS5’s new tech, where you’ll be able to ‘feel the tactile sensation of drawing a bow and arrow or accelerating an off-road vehicle through rocky terrain’.

This, and there’s still plenty of absolutely massive games still to come on the PS4, such as Death Stranding, The Last of Us Part II, and Ghost of Tsushima.

Ryan added: ‘I’d like to thank all PlayStation fans for continuing the journey with us, as we embark on the future of games.’

