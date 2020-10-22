PlayStation 5 Will Have Netflix, Disney+ And YouTube When It Launches Sony/Pixabay

The PlayStation 5 will have have multiple streaming platforms available at launch, including Netflix and Disney+.

Sony’s upcoming next-gen console isn’t just about the pure gaming experience. Yes, the titles look incredible and it’s promising ‘blink-and-you’ll-miss-it load times’, ray tracing, 60fps gameplay and lots of other cool things.

However, the PS5 is a significant purchase for everyone in the home – even the non-gamers. It’s an entertainment machine, equipped with access to the streaming services you use every single day.

In a new PlayStation.Blog post, Sony confirmed the apps that will be available on day one: Apple TV; Disney+; Netflix; Spotify; Twitch; and YouTube.

With regards to Twitch, the post explains, ‘With a deeply integrated Twitch experience on PS5, you can now watch or livestream your favorite gameplay and chat live about the best moments with fellow gamers throughout the many diverse and dynamic communities.’

Other apps, like Amazon Prime Video, MyCanal, Hulu and Peacock will also arrive on the console later, however some apps aren’t available in all countries. Then there’s the new UI to consider, which has made a clear point of separating game and media content.

The post adds, ‘Within the Media space, you’ll no longer need to download entertainment apps through PS Store – it’s all in the Media space. Creating dedicated Game and Media spaces for the PS5 user experience will make it fast and easy to switch between gaming and entertainment content whenever you want.’

With the new Control Centre, you’ll also be able to ‘quickly switch between channels, skip, and pause your music’. You can go one step further with the new Media Remote, a stripped-back, sleek remodel on the old peripherals you’d get with the PS3 and Xbox 360, and it’s compatible with Disney+ Netflix, Spotify and YouTube.

PS5 Media Remote Sony

Anyone who uses their PS4 for streaming services will testify to the console grinding to a halt, especially while trying to multitask. Fear not – the PS5 will handle it without a sweat.

An earlier blog post noted, ‘Navigating the interface, switching between games, and hopping into online matches occurs quickly, as we rebuilt the entire software stack from the console to the network to bring you a truly next-generation experience. We believe the less time you spend waiting to interact with the system, the more time you will have to spend playing games.’

PS5 Accessories Sony

The Media Remote is one of the core accessories available with the PS5 at launch, costing a relatively humble £25. You can also pick up the new PlayStation 5 HD Camera, the DualSense Charging Station and the PlayStation 5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset.

We’re less than a month away from the PS5, which launches on November 12 in the US, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, before releasing across the rest of the world on November 19.