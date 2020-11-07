PlayStation 5 Won’t Support PS3, PS2 Or PS1 Games, Sony Confirms

We keep in mind the engineering specialised for the PS5, as we produced the device.

In the midst of that, the PS4 already has 100 million players; we thought they ought to want to play PS4 titles on the PS5 as well indeed, so we included compatibility with the PS4.

While implementing that, we also focused our efforts on taking in the high-speed SSD and the new controller DualSense at the same time. So, unfortunately, we couldn’t reach the implementation of such compatibilities.