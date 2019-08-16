PlayStation Announces Handsome New Range Of DualShock 4 Variants

Sony

What does your PS4 controller say about you? Are you confident it reflects who you are as a person? My little cousin’s, for example, is covered in sweat, dirt, and crisp dust, which reflects the fact he’s a disgusting pig.

A PS4 DualShock 4 controller is a vital bit of kit for PlayStation gamers, so I’ve always appreciated the fact that the pad comes in a vast range of colour variants to keep things fresh if/when I need to pick up a new one.

But while I honestly kind of thought we already had enough variants on the market, PlayStation has just gone and announced a new collection; electric purple, titanium blue, rose gold, and red camouflage, any one of which could be the name of a 1970’s prog rock album.

All four of the new controllers have an incredibly attractive two-tone colour scheme with the exception of red camouflage, which is just… well, it’s just ugly, isn’t it? And impractical. In what world would you need to don red camouflage? Are you trying to take down a maniac who’s already painted half of the world’s forests red? I don’t get it.

Unfortunately, as is the case with new controllers these days, the new additions to the DualShock 4 family aren’t cheap. Any one controller in the new set will cost $64.99 (roughly £54) when they arrive in September.

In other, slightly more exciting PlayStation related news, a recent leak has claimed that the PS5 will finally be unveiled at a special event in February next year, along with details on price, specs, and upcoming titles for the next-gen hardware.

Sony

The leaked email – which is unverified and should be taken with a pinch of salt – claims that the event will serve to showcase “the future of Sony PlayStation to the whole world.” It’ll allegedly take place on February 12, and a number of AAA publishers including Ubisoft, Activision, and EA, have reportedly been invited to show off their next-gen titles at the event.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]