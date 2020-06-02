Sony Delays PlayStation 5 Reveal Event In Wake Of Black Lives Matter Protests
Sony has delayed its PlayStation 5 reveal event in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests.
The event was supposed to take place on Thursday, June 4, but Sony has said it doesn’t feel the right time to celebrate, following the ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd.
While no direct reference was made to the Black Lives Matter protests happening across the world, Sony said there are ‘more important voices to be heard’ right now.
The statement, shared on Twitter yesterday, June 1, read:
We have decided to postpone the PlayStation 5 event scheduled for June 4.
While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard.
Many have said this was the right move and have praised Sony for its decision – the tweet has generated more than 445,000 likes and 100,000 retweets.
Commenting on the tweet, one gamer thanked them and said they applauded the people who made the decision.
They wrote:
This is the correct response in these trying times. I applaud all those that helped bring this decision forward. While I remain excited for PS5, right now our focus must be on the larger topic of equality, justice and freedom for ALL.
Sony isn’t alone in postponing things in light of recent events.
Soon after announcing the news, Activision also stated that it’s postponing the release of Modern Warfare, Warzone and Call of Duty: Mobile new seasons.
Via the Call of Duty official Twitter page, the statement said:
While we all look forward to the new seasons of Modern Warfare, Warzone and Call of Duty: Mobile, now is not the time.
We are moving the dates on Modern Warfare Season 4 and Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 to later dates.
Right now it’s time for those speaking up for equality, justice and change to be seen and heard.
We stand alongside you.
Neither Sony or Activison have suggested new dates for the release of the games.
The protests began in Minneapolis – where Floyd died after police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck – and have since spread across the country and the world.
All four officers involved in Floyd’s arrest were fired from the force, and Chauvin has since been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
Topics: Gaming, Activision, COD, Now, PlayStation 5, Protests, Sony
CreditsCall of Duty/Twitter and 1 other
Call of Duty/Twitter
PlayStation/Twitter