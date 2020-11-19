PlayStation Fans Are Already Noticing Something Unique In Its Design

PlayStation Sony/@MaxScoville/Twitter

PlayStation fans have already noticed something unique about the design of the brand new PlayStation 5, and it’s honestly pretty cool.

Video host and producer Max Scoville has shared a zoomed in image of his PS5 after having removed the side panels, having spotted ‘something cute’ that he hadn’t noticed initially.

Advert 10

In this enhanced pic, a pattern of tiny yet distinctive PlayStation shapes can clearly be seen on a textured surface, incorporating the iconic controller button symbols that gamers will of course be very familiar with: the circle, cross, square, and triangle.

PlayStation shapes @MaxScoville/Twitter

The intricate design has proven a hit with fans, who have also noticed the same extraordinarily detailed pattern on the PS5 and PS5 Dualsense controller.

One person tweeted:

Advert 10

Honestly Sony has really lucked out on choosing shapes over letters, because now they can own and use those shapes as part of their brand image. I don’t see Microsoft pushing the hell out of the A button!

Another agreed:

[Sony] made something recognizable and now iconic. If you see a green hollow triangle, almost everybody instantly knows where it’s from. If you see a yellow Y… well it doesn’t really have the same charm.

Advert 10

The LadBible Group is offering the chance to win a brand new PlayStation 5 console, and all you have to do is to be in with a shot is to tell us your very best excuse for cancelling plans to play PS5.

You can enter the competition here.