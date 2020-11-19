PlayStation Fans Are Already Noticing Something Unique In Its Design
PlayStation fans have already noticed something unique about the design of the brand new PlayStation 5, and it’s honestly pretty cool.
Video host and producer Max Scoville has shared a zoomed in image of his PS5 after having removed the side panels, having spotted ‘something cute’ that he hadn’t noticed initially.
In this enhanced pic, a pattern of tiny yet distinctive PlayStation shapes can clearly be seen on a textured surface, incorporating the iconic controller button symbols that gamers will of course be very familiar with: the circle, cross, square, and triangle.
The intricate design has proven a hit with fans, who have also noticed the same extraordinarily detailed pattern on the PS5 and PS5 Dualsense controller.
One person tweeted:
Honestly Sony has really lucked out on choosing shapes over letters, because now they can own and use those shapes as part of their brand image. I don’t see Microsoft pushing the hell out of the A button!
Another agreed:
[Sony] made something recognizable and now iconic. If you see a green hollow triangle, almost everybody instantly knows where it’s from. If you see a yellow Y… well it doesn’t really have the same charm.
The LadBible Group is offering the chance to win a brand new PlayStation 5 console, and all you have to do is to be in with a shot is to tell us your very best excuse for cancelling plans to play PS5.
You can enter the competition here.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Gaming, Now, PlayStation, PlayStation 5, PS5