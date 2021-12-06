PlayStation Fires VP Who Was Allegedly Caught In Paedophile Sting

People v. Preds/YouTube

Sony has fired a PlayStation vice president accused of being caught in a paedophile sting.

George Cacioppo, a former senior vice president in PlayStation Network’s engineering division, was terminated from his position in the wake of the video, which allegedly shows the VP preparing to meet a 15-year-old boy for sex.

People vs. Preds, a YouTube channel specialising in videos where they ‘catch online preds that prey on children for sexual activities’, streamed the alleged encounter with Cacioppo on Friday, December 3.

The video allegedly shows the 64-year-old standing outside in a PlayStation 5 t-shirt as the cameraperson approaches him in the dark. After being confronted, the man in the clip walks back into the house and shuts the door.

People vs. Preds has also published alleged chat logs between Cacioppo and a person, pretending to be a 15-year-old, over Grindr and text messages. He also reportedly used the name ‘Jeff’, which the man in the video seems to respond to initially.

In the days following the video’s upload, Sony confirmed to CNET, ‘We are aware of the situation and the employee in question has been terminated from employment.’

The owners of the YouTube channel have also submitted their evidence to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office after posting the video publicly. ‘The police department doesn’t work with ‘Cyber groups’ like us. That’s when the internet takes over,’ a representative for the channel told Kotaku.

Cacioppo has yet to comment on the allegations, and there are no further updates on any investigation into the video at the time of writing.

