PlayStation Forced To Delay Release After Person Trademarks PS5 In India Sony

Sony may have to delay the release of the eagerly anticipated PlayStation 5 in India after someone in Delhi beat the company to the trademark.

The first PS5 trademark in the country appears to have been made by someone called Hitesh Aswani of Dehli on October 29, 2019, according to a public document.

Despite the fact the specifications of the PS5 were released all the way back in October of last year, Sony didn’t file for trademark until February 6, 2020, according to the Mako Reactor.

A brief look at the applications, which can be seen on the Indian Government’s Public Search of Trade Marks site, show that both of the applications have currently been ‘opposed,’ which is what happens when a third party believes there’s already a similar trade mark published in the Trade Marks Journal.

It appears as though the Indian government is still looking into it, but given that the PlayStation 5 is due to launch in November, which – even though it still feels like March – is a matter of just weeks away, a delay is looking pretty likely.

Of course, Sony can’t sell something called a PS5 in India until it has the rights to, and so gamers haven’t even been given the opportunity to pre-order over there.

There’s certainly a lesson to be learned here, for Sony and PlayStation, but fortunately it doesn’t like it’s a problem that will ever happen again, at least not in Japan.

Last year, PlayStation filed trademarks for the PS6, PS7, PS8, PS9, and PS10 in Japan, presumably in a bid to stop anyone from being able to do exactly what has happened in India. Bizarrely, in Japan, the PS5 was trademarked in 2006, which begs the question as to why the company didn’t have the foresight to do so in other countries where they expect to sell consoles.

Sony recently revealed that the PS5 would be released in the US, Canada, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea on November 12, while the rest of the world is expected to get it on November 19. However, the tech company was careful to clarify that ‘availability in each region subject to local import regulations’.

A spokesperson for Sony said:

The launch date has been erroneously communicated as November 19, 2020 whereas it is officially yet to be confirmed. We will keep you posted once the launch timing is announced.

Yep, it looks like India is in for a bit of a wait.