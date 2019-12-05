PlayStation Is Officially The World’s Best-Selling Console Brand

It’s official. PlayStation has been confirmed as the ‘best-selling videogame home console brand ever’ by Guinness World Records.

This impressive accolade is based upon combined sales of PlayStation hardware from December 3, 1994, to November 7, 2019, with a staggering 450,190,000 units having been sold within this – can you believe it? – 25 year time period.

This Nintendo-smashing record includes hardware sales of PlayStation, PS2, PS3 and PS4, as of November 5, 2019.

PlayStation earns Guinness World Record for best-selling home video game console brand ever after selling over 450M units across the OG PS to PS4 🥇 (via @PlayStation, @GWR) pic.twitter.com/6u8JcetWSJ — Fandom (@getFANDOM) December 3, 2019

A Tokyo-based event to mark this record busting feat was held on December 3, coinciding with PlayStation’s 25th anniversary, as IGN reports.

The event was attended by Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan and former CEO Ken Kutaragi, who said:

Back when we were developing the original PlayStation, we had the ambition to sell 1 million units. I look back on that now with nostalgia. We launched the PlayStation platform with the aim of changing the face of entertainment. Receiving this award today, I feel the support of the players who have enjoyed our consoles over the years, and as the father of the PlayStation, I can see it has a bright future.

Ryan added:

As a British person, I’m so proud for PlayStation to be recognised by Guinness, which is itself a British company. PlayStation has an exciting future ahead, and we’ll continue to do our best!

Absolutely amazed at what I've been gifted throughout the years from Playstation and not surprised it took the spot in the Guinness Book of World Records https://t.co/K0nAoDhVa7 — tdq79 (@tdq79) December 4, 2019

A very well done to PlayStation, and a big thank you for giving us so many years of record-breaking fun. Here’s to the next inventively thrilling quarter century!

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]