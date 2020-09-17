PlayStation Plus Collection Will Let You Play Generation Defining Games On PS5 Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony’s new PlayStation Plus Collection will let you play ‘generation-defining’ PlayStation 4 games on the PS5.

The collection will include titles such as God of War, The Last of Us: Remastered, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Battlefield 1, as well as third-party games like Batman Arkham Knight, Fallout 4, Mortal Kombat X – and more.

PlayStation Plus Collection subscribers will be able to download the game straight to their new PlayStation 5 upon its release.

Watch the trailer for it here:

The full list of titles available are: God of War; The Last of Us: Remastered; Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End; Battlefield 1; Monster Hunter World; Fallout 4; Final Fantasy XV; The Last Guardian; Ratchet and Clank; Infamous: Second Son; Days Gone; Bloodborne; Detroit: Become Human; Batman: Arkham Knight; Mortal Kombat X; Persona 5; Until Dawn; and Resident Evil: Biohazard.

The news that the PlayStation 5 would be available to pre-order today was only announced last night, September 16, but the console is already selling out at some UK retailers.

It’s thought a few physical stores may have a few pre-orders remaining – but probably not for long.

The PlayStation 5 release comes seven years after the PS4 was dropped, so it was inevitable it was going to fly off the shelves – both physical and virtual.

Sony

There are two versions of the PS5 for gamers to buy: the standard console, which costs $499.99 (£449.99), and the Digital Edition with no disc slot, which costs $399.99 (£359.99). It will first be released in US, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea on November 12, with the rest of the world following on November 19.

While the PlayStation Plus Collection will allow gamers to download titles straight to their consoles, other PS4 games are said to still be compatible. Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President of Platform Planning and Management, confirmed the news back in September, saying, ‘The overwhelming majority of the 4,000+ PS4 titles will be playable on PS5.’

You won’t, however, be able to use your DualShock 4 controllers with it, and will have to upgrade. You win some, you lose some.

If you’re in the mood for some new games though, it has been announced that a new God of War game will be available for the PlayStation 5.

Here’s the teaser trailer for it:

God of War: Ragnarok is in development exclusively for the PS5, meaning anyone looking to continue Kratos’s adventures will have to upgrade their system, but hopefully the new game would be worth it.

In regards to getting your hands on the new PS5, may the odds be ever in your favour.

