PlayStation Plus Games For September 2019 Announced

The two free PlayStation Plus games for September 2019 have been revealed, and I have to say; uI reckon we’re looking at perhaps the best pair of freebies since Sony stopped offering PS3 and Vita games to subscribers earlier in the year.

Batman: Arkham Knight and Darksiders III are your free titles for the month, and I don’t really see anyone having a problem with those (unlike July’s offerings, which caused some… upset). September is a cold, godawful time where Summer goes to die, so it makes sense that the two PS4 games on offer for the upcoming month would be equally as dark and depressing.

Rocksteady

Sony announced the news on the PlayStation Blog, writing; “don Batman’s cowl and stalk the rooftops of Arkham City or unleash your inner fury in the savage third chapter of the Darksiders series in your next batch of PlayStation Plus monthly games.” Each will be available to download for PS Plus subscribers from September 3.

As always, once you’ve added the games to your library, you can download and play them at any time, provided your PS Plus subscription is paid up. If not, Sony sends a bloke round to your house to boot your PS4 out the nearest window. That was a lie. You just won’t be able to play the games till you renew your subscription.

Batman: Arkham Knight was the final chapter in Rocksteady’s staggeringly fantastic Dark Knight trilogy, and caps off the Bat’s adventures with one of the most memorable and action-packed Batman stories of all time. Even if the Batmobile tank sections are a bit crap, watching Batman’s last stand against an entire army of enemies while Joker slowly attempts to poison his mind is thrilling.

Darksiders III meanwhile, is… well, it’s not as good as Arkham Knight and it feels a hell of a lot like a game that’s about a decade older than it actually is, but it’s still a damn good time with some engaging combat and clever puzzles. Certainly worth a look if you’re a PS Plus subscriber.

THQ Nordic

Before these new games are rolled out, don’t forget to check out August’s freebies if you haven’t already. You’ve not got long to sample the delights of Wipeout Omega Collection and Sniper Elite 4.

