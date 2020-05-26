PlayStation Plus Makes Call Of Duty: WWII Free Starting Today Activision

Take a break from Warzone and venture into history: starting today, Call of Duty: WWII is free on PlayStation Plus.

Call of Duty fever is rampant right now. Whether it’s the high-octane stress of Shipment, revisiting your teenhood woes and anger in Rust, or cruising through Verdansk with your buddies in the franchise’s recent battle royale, millions across the world are hooked.

It’s perhaps unsurprising then, that Activision is happy give up one of its titles for free in order to further dominate the market. From today onwards, PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to download Call of Duty: WWII absolutely free of charge.

It’s not an entirely random giveaway – the 2017 title is being rolled out early as part of PS Plus’s free games line-up for June. PlayStation has yet to reveal which other game will be free in the first few days of next month – currently, you can download Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 19 for nothing.

Developed by Sledgehammer Games, Call of Duty: WWII marked a long-awaited return to boots-on-the-ground combat after years of boisterous, futuristic shenanigans in Advanced Warfare and Infinite Warfare. It was the first time we’d played through this specific period in history since World at War in 2008.

Call of Duty WW2 Activision Activision

While often going for realism, there’s some pretty fun components in the game; whether it be Prop Hunt on multiplayer or its phenomenal zombie mode.

Destructoid‘s Chris Moyse described it as ‘one of the best-looking and feature-packed iterations of the franchise to date’, although conceded that while it’ll ‘please a huge contingent of its dedicated fanbase… its reliance on the status quo might be wearying for others’.

IGN‘s Miranda Sanchez wrote: ‘Whether you’re crawling through the trenches in the campaign’s D-Day landing, fighting on the competitive battlefields, or lopping off gruesome undead soldiers’ heads in Nazi Zombies, Call of Duty: WWII offers a surprisingly fast-paced and fun World War II experience.’

Call of Duty WW2 Zombies Activision

Call of Duty: Warzone is the current sensation, with more than 60 million players flocking to the battlefield since its launch in March. However, it’s been the subject of controversy recently, with surging updates mounting on people’s hard drives, meaning those without external storage are deleting titles just to keep the game on their consoles.

There’s also been recurring demand for a Duos mode in addition to Solos, Trios and Squads. The developers have confirmed they’re working on it, however there’s currently no date for it being rolled out.

